FOGG--Blaine (Fin) V. The entire Legal Aid Society family mourns the loss of our beloved President. Fin Fogg was an inspiration to us all through his wise counsel, steadfast guidance, generous spirit, and wonderful sense of humor. His dedication to The Legal Aid Society knew no limits. In the 10 years he served as President, he made a real difference. He greatly increased support through his persistence and enthusiasm. He was a fierce advocate for the rights of our clients and for our staff. We will miss our dear friend and hold him in our hearts forever. Our deepest condolences to his wonderful family who are in our thoughts and prayers. Richard J. Davis, Chairman Boards of Directors and Advisors Staff of The Legal Aid Society



