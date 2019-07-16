FOGG--Blaine. We are so sadden by the passing of our friend of 50 years. Fin was a brilliant attorney, a most effective leader in educational and civic organizations, and a superb athlete. His astute judgement was sought by attorneys, business executives and charitable organizations, based in this country and abroad. Most importantly, were his compassion, his keen sense of fairness, and that wonderful sense of humor. We, and so many others, will miss him forever. Beverly and Ed Robbins
Published in The New York Times on July 16, 2019