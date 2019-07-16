BLAINE FOGG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLAINE FOGG.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FOGG--Blaine. We are so sadden by the passing of our friend of 50 years. Fin was a brilliant attorney, a most effective leader in educational and civic organizations, and a superb athlete. His astute judgement was sought by attorneys, business executives and charitable organizations, based in this country and abroad. Most importantly, were his compassion, his keen sense of fairness, and that wonderful sense of humor. We, and so many others, will miss him forever. Beverly and Ed Robbins
Published in The New York Times on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.