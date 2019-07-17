Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FOGG--Blaine V. "Fin". Blaine V. "Fin" Fogg, at the age of 79, passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019 in New York City, with his wife of 55 years by his side. Fin was a devoted husband to Diane and father to William, Matthew and Katherine, a loving father-in-law to Julie, Michele and Brendan, and he was beloved by his grandchildren, Jacob, Henry, Phoebe, Lucy and Charlie. A renowned attorney of exceptional skill and vision, he practiced law for more than five decades. Fin was born and grew up in Augusta, Maine, where his father, an attorney, would serve as mayor and President of the Maine State Bar Association. An alumnus of Phillips Exeter Academy, Williams College, where he studied political science, and Harvard Law School, Fin joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as a corporate lawyer in 1966, when the firm - which now has 22 offices around the world - had fewer than 20 attorneys. At Skadden, Fin would go on to serve in a number of firm management roles, but was perhaps best known for his impact as a pioneering lawyer during the M&A explosion of the 1980s. He represented many of America's leading companies in a variety of matters, and received numerous accolades before retiring from Skadden's partnership in 2004. In 2009, Fin was named President of The Legal Aid Society, an organization in which he took great pride. Spurred by consideration for those, particularly families, whose legal services Legal Aid was unable to take on due to financial limitations, he was a record-setting fundraiser and helped upgrade and professionalize the organization's financial and development departments. In 2019, Legal Aid honored Fin with its Servant of Justice Award, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to the advancement of justice and equality. For more than 30 years, Fin also served as a member of the Mount Sinai Board of Trustees, chairing the Legal Committee and supporting numerous initiatives designed to assist underserved populations, including the Mount Sinai Medical Legal Partnership. In 2018, he was named a recipient of the Jacobi Medallion, one of the Mount Sinai Health System's highest honors for distinguished achievement and service. That same year, the New York State Bar Association honored Fin's contributions to the legal profession with a Special Commendation Jonathan Lippman Pro Bono Award. While he demonstrated a steadfast commitment to public interest work following his storied career as a corporate lawyer, his sense of humor, integrity and kindness were hallmarks of his character in every aspect of his life. A memorial service will be held on July 23, 2019, at 10am at the Kaufmann Concert Hall at the 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York, 10128. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Legal Aid Society or Mount Sinai. Contributions to the Legal Aid Society with a notation for the Fin Fogg Memorial Fund can be made online at: http://legalaidnyc.org or checks can be mailed to: The Legal Aid Society, care of Sharon Kleinhandler, 199 Water Street, New York, New York, 10038. The Fin Fogg Fund for Neuro-Oncology has been established at Mount Sinai in his honor. The fund will support translational research programs in neuro- oncology and help to provide compassionate, comprehensive care for patients with brain tumors. Online gifts can be made at: http://giving.mountsinai.org/ finfogg, or checks can be mailed to: Mount Sinai Development Office, One Gustave L. Levy Place, Box 1049, New York, New York, 10029 (212-659-8500). Published in The New York Times on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

