BLAINE FOGG

Guest Book
  • "Old friend, my deepest condolences to your family and all..."
  • "Precious in the sight of the Lord are the death of his..."
    - Donna Marie Lewis
  • ""The elements so mixed in him that Nature might stand up..."
    - Steve Pokart
  • "My condolences to the Fogg family, he will be deeply..."
    - Carmen Torres, Paralegal Supervisor
  • "My sincere condolences to to the family and friends of Finn..."
    - Helen Munro-Singleton
Obituary
Send Flowers

FOGG--Blaine V. ("Fin"). The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP mourn the passing of Blaine V. "Fin" Fogg, father of partner William V. Fogg and father-in-law of partner Julie A. North. We extend our sincerest condolences to Will, Julie and their family. Fin was a renowned lawyer whose vital philanthropic work enriched New York City, including as President of The Legal Aid Society and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mount Sinai Health System. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.