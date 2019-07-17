FOGG--Blaine V. ("Fin"). The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP mourn the passing of Blaine V. "Fin" Fogg, father of partner William V. Fogg and father-in-law of partner Julie A. North. We extend our sincerest condolences to Will, Julie and their family. Fin was a renowned lawyer whose vital philanthropic work enriched New York City, including as President of The Legal Aid Society and as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Mount Sinai Health System. He will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on July 17, 2019