GAMMON--Blair Cochran, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Charlottesville, VA on Monday, November 4, 2019. Blair is survived by his daughter, Cee Cee Gammon Belford of New York, son- in-law, Jeb Belford, and two grandchildren, Blair Gammon Belford, 16, and Cecily Cutting Belford, 13. A Memorial service will be held at 11am on November 30, at the First Presbyterian Church, 500 Park St., Charlottesville, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Blair C. Gammon '44 Scholarship Fund, Woodberry Forest School, 402 Wood- berry Station, Woodberry Forest, VA 22989.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 10, 2019
