BLANCHE FRANK
FRANK--Blanche. Blanche Beverly Kaye Frank passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the age of 86 from pancreatic cancer. A Brooklyn native and graduate of James Madison High School and Hunter College, she received her PhD from the City University of New York. She then pursued a career as the Chief of Epidemiology for the New York State Department of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Joseph, children Sheri, Ellen (Howard), and David (Shelia), and grandchildren Rachel, Alex, and Michael. She was a loving, smart, and sincere woman, and will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity to her family and to all who needed help.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 27, 2020.
