GADIGIAN--Bob. September 17, 1960 -- June 23, 2019. Bob Gadigian came into this world on September 17, 1960 with an exuberance for fully engrossing himself in the things he loved. He was a Master of many talents, with a strong intellect and an appetite for many passions. He grew up in Rockland County the son of Dave and Marlene Gadigian, younger brother to Caren Gadigian-Keefe and older brother to John Gadigian. After graduating Spring Valley High School, he attended and graduated Pace University with plans of pursuing a higher education until he met the love of his life, Doreen Grossman. Together they had three boys that were everything to them both. He was devoted to Daniel, Michael and Tyler, extraordinary, honest and kind young men with character equal to his. Bob was a successful businessman and worked at Cerberus Capital, sitting next to his closest high school friend, Steve, for 23 years. When he was not working, he loved music, fine wine, nutrition, sports and most of all, his family. Bob's life was interrupted early with Lou Gehrig's disease. Although he was quickly confined to a wheelchair, he stayed strong and fought until his last breath. He withstood countless experimental treatments and had us all convinced that if someone could beat this insidious disease and heal, it would be him. Throughout the course of his illness, he stayed strong and kept his promise that he would fight. Bob was a gift to everyone with his generous spirit and heart. If you were in pain or in need, Bob was the first to be there and help. Bob had a heart the size of a hotel, with a room and a compliment for everyone. He's in all of our hearts forever and his beautiful presence is missed by his beloved family and dear friends.



