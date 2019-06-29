BERNSTEIN--Bonnie. It is with profound sorrow we announce the untimely passing of Bonnie Bernstein. Widow to Paul Bernstein, loving mother to Zachary and Elliot, sister to Diane Sipfle and Paul Wehnau, stepmother to Joanna Gilbertson, grandma to Hugo, and devoted friend to many. Longtime resident of Bridgehampton and Manhattan, Bonnie will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched. A gathering celebrating Bonnie's life will take place in Bridgehampton after the July 4th holiday. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, or to the Emergency Department at Southampton Hospital.
Published in The New York Times on June 29, 2019