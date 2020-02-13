RODNEY--Bonnie Lewis, 66, of Larchmont died peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Michael Rodney, her daughters, Elizabeth (Jake), Emily (Paul), grandson Chase, sister, Barbara, nieces Julia, Carolyn and Jacqui, and nephews, Ben, Michael and Matthew. Born in Pelham Parkway to Elaine and Leon Lewis, a Holocaust survivor, she grew up in Westchester. Bonnie attended Edgemont High School and graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School at Syracuse University. She had a brilliant career in corporate communications at Western Electric, Exxon, Mastercard, Atlas Air, and started her own company, BEAM Communications. She loved spending summers at the beach in East Hampton, birding, knitting, dancing, especially conga lines, Eric Clapton and Frank Sinatra. We mourn the loss of a beautiful, vibrant and vivacious woman who gave so much to her family, friends and community. Donations can be made to the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center hhrecny.org. Funeral Service Friday, 11:30am, Larchmont Temple. Larchmont, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 13, 2020