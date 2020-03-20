GROCHOLSKI--Bozena Hoppe, Born in Warsaw, Poland on October 10, 1943. Graduated from the School of Architecture at the Warsaw Polytechnic University in 1965. Lived and worked in Paris, France from 1966-1968. From 1968 lived and worked in New York City. In 1971, married and lived with Tad Nicholas Grocholski. Bozena worked as an architect for over 40 years. Firms included Emery Roth & Sons. Projects included New York Headquarters of the MTA and United American Hebrew Congregation, Mount Sinai Hospital, Hungarian Consulate and UN Mission. Bozena died at home in Miami, FL, on March 14 from complications caused by Alzheimer's Disease. Bozena is survived by her two loving daughters, Izabela and Kristina, granddaughter Samantha, and many beloved friends, family members and caregivers. Bozena's strength, tireless dedication to her family and work, her talents, intelligence and incomparable kindness and beauty are profoundly missed and will always be cherished. A Funeral Mass will be held in Miami, at the Church of the Epiphany at 11am on Monday, March 23. The service will be live-streamed on facebook.com. The family will announce dates of further services, when possible.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 20, 2020