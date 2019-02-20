JACK--Bradley. The Juilliard School community is deeply saddened by the death of our former trustee Bradley Jack. Brad served as a distinguished member of our board from 2000-2015. He was an individual of great generosity of spirit who provided wise counsel and goodwill to all who encountered him. His ready smile and contagious enthusiasm were a joy for us to experience. We send our sincere condolences to his wife Lara, his children and extended family, and all his friends. He will be deeply missed by us all. Bruce Kovner, Chair; Damian Woetzel, President; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus



