BRADLEY JACK

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "Brad, It was great seeing you at the Olympic Club in 2011..."
    - Danny Dwyer
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
    - G.
  • "Offering our sympathies at this time."
    - The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home

JACK--Bradley. The Juilliard School community is deeply saddened by the death of our former trustee Bradley Jack. Brad served as a distinguished member of our board from 2000-2015. He was an individual of great generosity of spirit who provided wise counsel and goodwill to all who encountered him. His ready smile and contagious enthusiasm were a joy for us to experience. We send our sincere condolences to his wife Lara, his children and extended family, and all his friends. He will be deeply missed by us all. Bruce Kovner, Chair; Damian Woetzel, President; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus
Funeral Home
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Funeral Home Details
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019
