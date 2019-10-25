LEWART--Bradley. Age 65, passed on October 24, 2019. Bradley was born on August 27, 1954 in Brooklyn, NY and resided in New York City for the past 40 years. Bradley was owner of Jerrick Associates which was founded by his father, Jerry Lewart, on March 4, 1967. Bradley took over the family business in 2003, and grew it exponentially, creating a business that has been a mainstay in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and the Tri-state area, for over 50 years. Bradley was philanthropic in every sense of the word. He founded a soup kitchen that has served nutritional meals to the needy for over 20 years. He loved his family, friends and co-workers. He enjoyed spending his summers with his family at their home in Sag Harbor, NY and his winters skiing in the Berkshires. He is survived by his devoted wife, Janice Lewart and son Jerry, his mother Eleanor and his father, the late Jerry Lewart, his nieces Abigail, Quinn, Grace, his nephews Avery, Ashley, Grant, Paul, Toe, Zach, Spencer, Billy, Kyle, Tommy, father-in-law, Paul G. Kelly, sister, Lee Ann Sandler, brothers-in-law Paul A. and Reuel, sisters-in-law Michele, Manette, Molly, and Maura. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:45am at The Riverside, 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave., followed by a burial at Sharon Gardens at 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY. In lieu of food and flowers, the family asks donations to be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or Smile Train in memory of Bradley Lewart.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 25, 2019