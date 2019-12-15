Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRENDA KETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KETT--Brenda Margaret, died on October 10, 2019 in San Francisco where she was undergoing cancer treatment. She was 78 years old. Brenda was born during the second world war in Yorkshire in 1940 and adopted by Harry and Grace Hunt shortly after her birth. She met her former husband, Fred Heryer on a train bound for Perugia, Italy where they were both enrolled as language students at the Italian University for Foreigners. In November of 1962, they were married and moved to San Francisco in 1964. In November of 1967, to their great delight, twins Mark and Stephanie were born. In 1970, the family moved to Cambridge, MA where Fred worked at Harvard. Brenda designed custom clothing for women in the Harvard community. She also created clothing and decorative items with Marimekko for Design Research. In 1976, the family moved to New Haven and in 1978, moved once again to Carmel, CA. Brenda and Fred were divorced in 1980. Brenda moved to San Francisco in 1979 where she lived, worked, and entertained, in her atelier located within a former synagogue built in 1908 located in San Francisco's Mission District. She was a bon vivant who shared her residence with a broad array of family and friends. She launched Brenda Kett Designs, offering made to order apparel for men and women with great attention paid to hand finishing, choice of linings and buttons, and the combination of colors within a garment. Her clientele included notable people in San Francisco and globally, including politicians, musicians, artists and business people such as Wilkes Bashford, Mayor Willie Brown, Marc Benioff and former Secretary of State George Shultz. Brenda was known for her generosity and her dedication to supporting local organizations, beginning with a successful fundraiser for the Agassiz Grammar School in Cambridge. In recent years she was a dedicated collector of art through Creativity Explored, and an ardent supporter of KALW where she volunteered for many years on the morning shift during the Spring fundraiser and hosted the annual volunteer appreciation party at her home. Many of us came to know Brenda as a raconteur who held court at the round table at the heart of her kitchen. She was a lover of jazz music and an adventurous cook who passed along her love of cuisine to her children and grandchildren. She collected cookbooks for both pleasure and inspiration and had a great love of reading, especially obituaries. We hope that she would have enjoyed this one. Brenda was preceded in death by her son Mark Heryer in 2015. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Dawson, granddaughters Jane Dawson and Avilene, her former daughter-in-law Dara, and former son-in-law Mark Dawson, her former husband Fred Heryer and his wife Anne. So, duckies, fix a stiff G&T and raise a glass to celebrate the life and work of Brenda Kett! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Brenda's honor to Planned Parenthood, KALW, or SF General Hospital.



