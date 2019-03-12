Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brett Austin Terry. View Sign

Brett Austin Terry died at UPMC-Pinnacle Hospital in Harrisburg PA on February 27, 2019 of an acute internal illness.



Since 2015, Brett had served as Minister of Music and Worship at the Pine Street Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg, having previously served at the Scarsdale (NY) Congregational Church. Music and Christian worship were Brett's lifeblood. From childhood, he played with consummate talent across the repertoire. His gifts distinguished and endeared him more widely than we can know. His life was a paramount example of selfless dedication to his calling and to the Christian faith. He was a colleague in ministry, a presence made manifest in every corner of the Church. In all times and places, he lived out his foundational belief in a God of unconditional and all-embracing Love.



Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on June 6, 1987, he began his musical education at the First Methodist Church in Bartlesville OK, then at churches in Missouri and Kansas. He graduated summa cum laude with his Bachelor of Music from the University of Missouri in Kansas City. At Yale University, he received the Master of Music in Organ Performance in 2013, studying with the finest organ scholars and keyboard performing artists. Brett also studied at the Yale Divinity School and Institute of Sacred Music, earning the Certificate of Church Studies, and directing worship programs for the Yale community.



Brett was widely recognized in music and the arts. In the greater New York City area, he directed a 24-voice professional choir, several concert series, and pursued collaborative work with opera, ballet and musical theater. He was a highly accomplished concert organist, inspiring audiences with signature performances from the finest organ, piano, and harpsichord literature. He was active in many professional organizations, including leadership positions in the American Guild of Organists and the American Choral Directors Association. In Harrisburg he directed the choirs of the Pine Street Church and the Central Pennsylvania Oratorio Society, and organized the popular annual Music at Pine Street series.



Brett always gave far more than he received. He was private and introspective, but with a loving and abundant spirit that had no limits of generosity. Among his greatest joys was the sharing of his time, friendship, and joy of music with all who were blessed to know him.



Brett is survived by mother Susan Brooks of Bartlesville; his father Lee Terry of Harrah OK; grandparents Delores Fadeley and Luella Howarth; sisters Karalee Sitnik and Summer Long; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers and by his brother Ryan Patrick Terry.



A Memorial Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23d at Pine Street Presbyterian Church, Third and Pine Streets, Harrisburg PA. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church for its "Music at Pine Street" concert series.



