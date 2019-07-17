Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1967 - 2019

Brian D. Bernard of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully in his sleep from complications of pneumonia on July 3, 2019, at the age of 52. Family and friends surrounded his bedside at Norwalk Hospital at his passing. He is survived by his wife, Amy, their two young boys, Jack and Henry, his two adult sons, Jason and Shawn, his daughter Jordyn, his sister Cyndi Bernard, and his parents Richard and Penny. Brian's brother Bruce predeceased him in 2000.



Brian was raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida where he developed a lifelong passion for surfing. He played football at Duke University, where he graduated in 1989. Brian was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, but injuries prevented him from playing in the NFL. After graduation, Brian began a long and successful career in Investment Banking, becoming a Managing Director at RBS Greenwich Capital, a Managing Director and Head of Mortgage Finance at JP Morgan, President of Carrington Capital Management, Senior Vice President of Resource America, and most recently Head of Capital Markets at Hunt Financial Securities. Away from business, Brian continued to leave his intellectual imprint on those who knew him. As a voracious and eclectic reader, he was a founding member of the Rolling Hills Country Club book club. He introduced his fellow readers to authors they would have missed, had Brian not been there to guide them to the writers' riches. Likewise, his appreciation for music was wide-ranging and a personal sanctuary he took great joy in sharing.



Brian was loved and admired by all who knew him, a true friend to many. His physical stature was large; his heart was larger still. The great words of the English language apply to Brian in abundance: generous, charismatic, kind, good, and grand. His passing leaves a permanent hole in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be missed forever.



A private celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.

