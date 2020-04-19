DONEY--Brian, age 26, of Bronx, NY, passed suddenly on April 1, 2020. Predeceased by his loving mother Barbara (nee Tower) Doney. Survived by his beloved father Thomas Doney and his cherished brother Kevin Doney. Brian had a BA in Marketing and a minor in Creative Writing. He was a conference producer for Wearables Technology in Advanced Manufacturing and Training. He was an independent writer, producer, and a stand-up comedian. His work was featured in NPR and Forbes. He also co-authored "Cannabis 101-Drug, Medicine or Miracle?" Brian performed at the Comedy strip comedy club, An Beal Bocht Cafe and the Bronx Brewery. He also released two comedy albums. Brian's interests included photography, ceramic, comedy and music. Interment private.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020