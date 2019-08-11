DONOVAN--Brian K. 1938-2019. On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Brian Kevin Donovan passed away at the age of 80 at Calvary Hospice in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. He was the loving partner to William Kirkwood and a loving and supportive uncle to 13 nieces and nephews and their families. Brian was born on September 15, 1938 in Brooklyn to Edmund Charles and Mary Newman Donovan. He graduated from Villanova University in 1961 and completed his law degree at New York University in 1965. Brian worked in the law department at JCPenney for over 25 years specializing in real estate law and retired in 1991. Brian enjoyed spending the winters in Key West, Florida and the summers in Point Lookout on Long Island while maintaining an apartment in Brooklyn Heights. He relished his annual visits to Arezzo, Italy and treasured his friendships there. Brian was a devoted parishioner at The Oratory Church of St. Boniface in downtown Brooklyn. He was proud of and true to his roots in Brooklyn. Brian was predeceased by his two brothers Edmund Charles and Thomas Joseph and his niece Catherine McCarthy. Visiting hours will take place on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the Joseph G. Duffy Funeral Home at 255 9th Street, Brooklyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at The Oratory Church of St. Boniface at 190 Duffield Street, Brooklyn on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Oratory Church of St. Boniface.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019