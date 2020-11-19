O'CONNOR--BRIAN J. Brian J. O'Connor, 82, passed away peacefully in his home in Tequesta, FL, surrounded by his children, on November 16, 2020. Born to Irish immigrants in The Bronx, he worked his way through Manhattan College and NYU Business School before embarking on a long career in finance with IBM. After retiring from IBM, he worked overseas in business privatization in Hungary, Armenia, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Georgia. Brian will be remembered for his unwavering love of the NY Giants, Irish music, his extensive traveling, and a devoted network of friends and family. He is survived by his children David, Edward (Ann), Jaimee (Mahesh), and Kristen (Cam), as well as 5 cherished grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, his siblings Mary, Eileen, Owen and his infant son, John.





