1946 - 2020

Brian Roy Fox, 74, of Bahama, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Born in Fairfield County, CT, he was the son of Morris Fox and Betty Lobe Fox.



Mr. Fox graduated from Syracuse University and later received his Master's Degree from New York University. He retired from Duke University as a clinical trials researcher. Mr. Fox owned the Sono Cinema in Norwalk, CT and the Silver Screen Cinema in New York. He loved movies, traveling and was an avid Syracuse sports fan.



Surviving are his wife, Diane Marie Berger Fox of the home; one daughter, Alyshia Fox of Durham; stepbrother, Stephen Fox of CT; five grandchildren: Dacia Fox, Zedrik Harris, Diamond Harris, Jerry Harris and Desiree Williams.



Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

