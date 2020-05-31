SHAROFF--Brian. Former New York State Assemblyman, former Metropolitan New York Merchants Association executive, and the president, since 1981, of the Private Label Manufacturers Association, Brian Sharoff passed away Saturday, May 23rd after a brief illness. He was 77. For four decades, Sharoff was an influential figure in the development and expansion of the store brands industry in the United States, Europe and Asia. With its headquarters in New York and international offices in The Netherlands, PLMA represents over 4,400 companies worldwide, sponsoring annual trade events in Chicago and Amsterdam, as well as conferences and industry related programs around the world. Born January 1st, 1943, Sharoff was the son of Saul and Bertha Sharoff. His father, a Russian immigrant owned a dry goods shop in Brooklyn. Brian graduated from James Madison High School in what is now the Madison Section of Brooklyn in 1960. He received his bachelor's degree from Hunter College in 1964, and a master's degree in international relations from Rutgers University in 1966. In 1970, he was elected to the 179th New York State Legislature as Assemblyman representing District 42 in Brooklyn, which at the time comprised parts of Sheepshead Bay and Marine Park among other neighborhoods. He would go on to serve two additional terms in Albany, during which time he formed close associations with legendary New York politician Stephen Solarz and current U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The latter has described Sharoff as a mentor of his early days in public life, and commented that "Brian Sharoff was a dedicated public servant and family man; it was a pleasure to serve with him in the New York State Assembly and I mourn his passing." From 1976-1981 he served as executive vice president of the Metropolitan New York Merchants Association, which represented the leading department stores of the day, including Abraham & Straus, Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and others. Also prior to joining PLMA, Sharoff held positions as a radio, TV and print journalist, and a government relations consultant. Over the years, he taught and lectured at several universities, including St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia; Rutgers University; Nyenrode Business Universiteit in The Netherlands; and The New School for Social Research in New York. Brian is survived by his wife, Judith Robbins Sharoff, of Armonk, NY; his daughter, Alexandra Andrews and spouse Charles Silby, also of Armonk; his son, Peter Sharoff and spouse Laura Burns, of Rockville Centre, NY; a sister Shirley Sharoff of Paris, France; and five grandchildren - Joshua Andrews, Benjamin Andrews-Silby, and Natasha, Malachi and Lila Burns-Sharoff.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store