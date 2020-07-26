BERLIN--Brigid, born in New York City on September 6, 1939, died at NYU Langone Hospital on July 17 of cardiac arrest. The daughter of Richard E. Berlin (longtime President and CEO of the Hearst Corporation) and socialite Muriel "Honey" Johnson Berlin, she blazed a singular path that led to her becoming a central figure of the New York art scene of the 1960's and 70's. She met Andy Warhol in 1964, starred in his groundbreaking film Chelsea Girls, and continued to have a close friendship and working relationship with him until his untimely death in 1987. Using Polaroid cameras and audio cassette tape recorders, she obsessively documented the world immediately around her which, at the time, was comprised of virtually every major personality in the worlds of art, fashion, and music. Her life and obsessions would become the basis of the 2000 film documentary, Pie in the Sky: The Brigid Berlin Story. A lifelong Republican, current events aficionada, and avid lover of pug dogs, her bigger-than-life personality scorned political correctness and instead displayed her genuine views throughout all the mediums in which she worked, including needlepoint, paint, performance art, and in the numerous Andy Warhol films in which she appeared. She refrained from labeling herself an artist: "You don't call yourself an artist," she would say, "if somebody else wants to - that's their trip." Then let it be said, she was. She spent the last years of her life in the apartment she loved to decorate, and in the company of those who loved her, especially her best friend and inseparable companion of twenty years, Robert Vaczy. She is survived by the last remaining of her three siblings, her younger brother, Richard E. Berlin Jr. of Key West Florida and his children, Ellie, Dana and Carina. A memorial service will be forthcoming.





