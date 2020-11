Or Copy this URL to Share

ABBEY--Bruce James. Professor & Dean Emeritus, School of Architecture, Syracuse University, died October 26, 2020, in Charlottesville, VA. Respected architect, painter, writer, and educator, he will be missed by family, friends, colleagues, and students.





