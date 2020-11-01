I am very sorry to learn that Bruce has passed away. He was a generous supportive colleague and Dean to me.
We co-taught first-year undergraduate and graduate design studios together, and were on many thesis committees together over the years. I often came away from student crits marveling at Bruce’s knowledge and love of architecture and his ability to share these with students. I also marveled at his ability to discern the kernel of a promising idea lurking beneath a thicket of wrong moves. As the phrase went back in the day, the man had a great eyeball.
To this day, I remember a phrase that I heard Bruce use in advising a student how to proceed in the design process: “Keep what you know is true”. I learned many truths from Bruce, and I keep them by sharing them with my students.
I’m sure that Linda, Faith, Jason, Sally and Emily all have wonderful memories of Bruce and I hope that these are giving them comfort at this time. To all of you, my deepest condolences.
