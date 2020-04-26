Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Andrew Lipp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2020

The obituary Chloe wrote -



Bruce Andrew Lipp passed away peacefully at home in Atlanta, Georgia last Sunday, April 19, 2020, by his daughter's side. Bruce was a man of international adventures, endless good times and an unforgettable personality, residing mainly in Bangkok, Thailand for the last 14 years of his life. Born and raised in New York, he grew up in a good Jewish home in Whitestone, the son of Leo and Stella Lipp. He was a skilled trumpet player from a young age, but preferred playing football. Bruce graduated from Southside High School in Rockville Centre, class of 1969, and received a BA at the University of Hartford, class of 1973. He began his career in the jewelry business after college, working first for his father's company, Tishman & Lipp. Bruce's success in jewelry design and sales grew. He was co-owner of ABL Jewelers, then his own firm, Lipp & Co. Subsequently he joined EB Harvey and then worked for several Asian-based companies. He never turned down a game of pool or a cigarette, cooked a mean eggplant Parmesan, and was an avid Sports fan (Mets, Jets and Knicks!). Bruce always said his greatest love and accomplishment in his life was his daughter and only child, Chloe Lipp, who survives him. Bruce is also survived by his sister, Karen Janowski, her husband Ben, their son, Peter and his wife Rachael.

