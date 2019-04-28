BERNANN--Bruce K., died on April 24, 2019 in Greenwich, CT. A member of Edgemont High School's first graduating class in 1957, Bruce graduated from Colgate and served three years in the Navy before embarking on a long and successful career in the financial services industry. Gifted athlete, staunch partner and formidable opponent, steadfast friend, loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his son, Lowell, daughter-in-law Laura, and grandchildren Sarah and Ryan. We all miss him. Edgemont '57, friends and family
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2019