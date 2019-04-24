Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE CLASSON. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

CLASSON--Bruce D. October 5, 1932 - April 20, 2019. A Phi Beta Kappa Graduate of Dartmouth College 1954; MBA Harvard Business school 1956. Retired from a long career in Banking and Finance, ending in his role as Sr. Managing Director and Partner at Bankers Trust Co. subsequently acquired by Deutsche Bank. During these years he was a mentor to many and admired by all with whom he interacted. An avid reader, his love for literature led to a passion for writing short stories in his later years. Married to Wilma for 63 years, our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather left us after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. We will miss him always, especially his never ending concern for his family and friends along with his humanity, humor, grace, dignity and respect for others. We were fortunate to share his time and be part of his long and fruitful life. Bruce is survived by his wife Wilma, his son Gregory and daughter-in-law Claudia, his daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Larry, and grandchildren Ben (wife Hannah), Celeste, Jake, and great-granddaughter Hazel Jane. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a gift to the .



