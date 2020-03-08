DIRECTOR--Bruce Nathan. Born in Portland, Oregon to the late Sol David Director and Nettie Jacqueline Director, on December 10, 1947. University of Pennsylvania Wharton (1969), MBA Columbia Business School (1972), New York State CPA Certificate (1974). Bruce worked at Price Waterhouse (1972-1975). In 1975, Bruce joined JPMorgan as an accounting officer in the Controllership Division, Assistant Vice President (1977), Vice President (1979), various divisions and branches, including as the Paris Branch Controller (1982-1985). Bruce left JPMorgan in 1998 after 23 years. In 1999 Bruce started a financial consulting firm and volunteered at SCORE NYC, a not-for-profit organization sponsored by the US Small Business Administration (1999-2020). On May 10, 1980, Bruce wedded the love of his life, Minnie Johnson. They remained married until his death. Bruce's greatest pleasure was sharing time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling (50 countries), playing chess, billiards, handball and tennis. Bruce is survived by his beautiful wife, Minnie Johnson, by an older son, Justin Johnson Director (Jennifer), two granddaughters, Avery and Charlotte, a younger son, Nicholas Sol Director (Ashley), and their dog, Juno. Bruce is survived by his brother Stuart Director (Nikki), sister Delores Kimmel, and by a number of nieces, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. We will all miss his smile, his sweet personality, and his bow tie collection. Contributions may be made to .



