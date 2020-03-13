BRUCE DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR--Bruce. The members and staff of the NY Psychoanalytic Society & Institute mourn the loss of our dear colleague and friend, Bruce Director. Serving as NYPSI's accountant for over 15 years, Bruce could always be counted on. Wholeheartedly devoted to our organization, he was kind, generous with his time and good-humored. He had a way of spreading optimism to all who worked with him and will be sorely missed. Our deepest condolences to his family.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2020
