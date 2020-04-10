Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE GIROUX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GIROUX--Bruce Tyree Born on November 30th, 1946 in Los Angeles and died on April 9th from complications of the coronavirus. He was the partner of David Wells Beer for 39 years and spouse for almost one. Much loved by his stepchildren Elizabeth and Andrew, his son-in-law Brian, and step grandchildren Nuala, Orla, and Ona. A classically trained actor, he studied in London, Crackow, and New York with such teachers as Stella Adler and Michael Chekhov. He was in numerous Off-Broadway productions, last appearing at the Henry Street Playhouse this past winter. Inveterate traveller all his life, he lived in Paris for three years and Santorini for two and he was looking forward to returning to China with David in the Spring. Another one of his interests was the Metropolitan Opera, which he attended sometimes once a week, in season. His family and many friends will miss his warmth, humor and unassuming charm.



