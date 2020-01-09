McEWEN--Bruce S., PhD. The Boards and staff of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation are profoundly saddened by the passing of our fellow Board Member, valued colleague and dear friend, Dr. Bruce S. McEwen. Bruce's truly exceptional contributions to neuroscience have deeply influenced our work and will no doubt continue to inspire others and drive innovative approaches to complex neurological problems. His congeniality, intellect, and leadership will be sorely missed. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family at this difficult time.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 9, 2020