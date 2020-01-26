McEWEN--Bruce S. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bruce S. McEwen, a neuroscientist whose work transformed our understanding of how the brain changes throughout life. Best known for his studies on how stress hormones reshape neural circuits and brain structures, Dr. McEwen was among the first to recognize that the brain remains malleable even after it is fully developed. Working at the intersection of neurobiology, endocrinology, and behavioral science, he detailed the complex relationships between experiences, biochemistry, anatomy, and brain function. His research described how stress affects overall health, and it shed light on disease processes underlying neurodegenerative disorders, depression, and PTSD. Dr. McEwen received his Ph.D. from The Rockefeller University in 1964 and joined the faculty in 1966; he was named the Alfred E. Mirsky Professor in 1999 and was head of the Harold and Margaret Millikin Hatch Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology. He served as associate dean and dean of the Rockefeller graduate training program between 1985 and 1993, and was also the faculty advisor to the university's science outreach program and its Parents & Science initiative. We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. McEwen's wife Karen Bulloch; brother Craig McEwen; ex-wife Nancy McEwen and daughters Carolyn McEwen and Sarah McEwen Kelly; step-children Kimberly McGrath and Scott Muryasz; eight grandchildren; and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bruce S. McEwen Fund at Rockefeller, which will support causes that Dr. McEwen championed. Richard P. Lifton, President; William E. Ford, Chairman; Russell L. Carson, Chairman Emeritus
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020