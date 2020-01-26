Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE MCEWEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McEWEN--Bruce S. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of our dear friend and colleague Bruce S. McEwen, a neuroscientist whose work transformed our understanding of how the brain changes throughout life. Best known for his studies on how stress hormones reshape neural circuits and brain structures, Dr. McEwen was among the first to recognize that the brain remains malleable even after it is fully developed. Working at the intersection of neurobiology, endocrinology, and behavioral science, he detailed the complex relationships between experiences, biochemistry, anatomy, and brain function. His research described how stress affects overall health, and it shed light on disease processes underlying neurodegenerative disorders, depression, and PTSD. Dr. McEwen received his Ph.D. from The Rockefeller University in 1964 and joined the faculty in 1966; he was named the Alfred E. Mirsky Professor in 1999 and was head of the Harold and Margaret Millikin Hatch Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology. He served as associate dean and dean of the Rockefeller graduate training program between 1985 and 1993, and was also the faculty advisor to the university's science outreach program and its Parents & Science initiative. We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. McEwen's wife Karen Bulloch; brother Craig McEwen; ex-wife Nancy McEwen and daughters Carolyn McEwen and Sarah McEwen Kelly; step-children Kimberly McGrath and Scott Muryasz; eight grandchildren; and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bruce S. McEwen Fund at Rockefeller, which will support causes that Dr. McEwen championed. Richard P. Lifton, President; William E. Ford, Chairman; Russell L. Carson, Chairman Emeritus



Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close