McEWEN--Bruce. The Child Mind Institute mourns the loss of our esteemed colleague Bruce McEwen, PhD, a founding member of our Scientific Research Council. Bruce was a remarkable scientist and communicator whose work transformed both the academic and popular understanding of how environmental stresses shape the brain. We value his guidance and the vision he brought to our mission on behalf of children's mental health. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Harold S. Koplewicz, MD President and Medical Director Brooke Garber Neidich Ram Sundaram Co-chairs, Board of Directors Catherine Lord, PhD Kathleen Merikangas, PhD Co-chairs, Scientific Research Council Child Mind Institute
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 2, 2020