1955 - 2019

On July 21, 2019, a loving husband and father, Bruce R. McKillip, passed away suddenly from heart disease at the age of 63. Bruce was born and raised in Hollidaysburg, PA and attended St. Andrews School in Delaware before getting his BA from Wesleyan University, in Connecticut.

Bruce was a talented baritone and enjoyed performing in choral groups, light operas, and musical theatre productions. He performed with the Light Opera of Manhattan and other theatrical groups and church choirs in NYC, for many years. He also worked for 30 years as a graphic designer in the book publishing industry and was an avid reader and politically astute citizen for over 20 years in the East Village, then in Hunterdon and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey, and Easton, PA, where he lived most recently, for almost four years.

The qualities most-often associated with Bruce were his kindness and generosity of spirit.

He was predeceased by his father, Blair L. McKillip, jr and his mother, Jacquelyn Roberts McKillip. He is survived by his wife, Tammy, two children, two sisters, a brother-in-law, mother-in-law, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many dear friends. A memorial celebration to honor Bruce's life will be held upstairs at Sigal Museum, in Easton, PA. on September 28th.

