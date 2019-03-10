REGAL--Bruce, Senior Counsel for the Law Department of the City of New York, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 62 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife Theresa Brown, brother Ken (Judith Ruszkowski), sister Cynthia Balchunas (George), uncle David Krupp, in-laws Jerry and Shirleen Brown. Donations are requested to Oberlin College #208, 50 West Lorain Street, Oberlin, OH 44074 or Just Harvest, 16 Terminal Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Services Wednesday, March 13 at 4:00pm at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019