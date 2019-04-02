SCHLECHTER--Bruce. Abraham Joshua Heschel School community deeply mourns the passing of Bruce Schlechter, beloved husband of Susan Schlechter a former Trustee, and devoted father of Annie (Russell Maret) and Alan (Carlyn) and cherished grandfather of Maisie and Marlowe. Bruce was an important friend, volunteer and donor to our school. What a mensch! He was instrumental in advising and representing us in the complex project of developing our high school building. His building development expertise was a primary factor to the success of the project. We will always be grateful and remember his contribution. Our heartfelt condolences go to Susan, Alan, Annie and the entire Schlechter family. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him. Steven Shapiro, President Ariela Dubler, Head of School Roanna Shorofsky, Head of School Emerita



