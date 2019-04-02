SCHLECHTER - Bruce. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Bruce Schlechter, beloved husband of Susan. For decades Bruce's involvement and leadership with UJA-Federation and our partner agencies was multifaceted and changed the lives of so many. We extend our condolences to Susan; to his children; to his grandchildren; and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019