SCHLECHTER--Bruce. JBI International (established as The Jewish Braille Institute) mourns the passing of Bruce Schlechter, husband of longtime Trustee and JBI Co- Chair, Susan L. Schlechter. Bruce was a wonderful, delightful human being who will be missed by all who knew him. He generously donated both his time and expertise to guide us during the renovation of the JBI building. We share Susan's sorrow and offer our condolences to the Schlechter family. May his memory be for a blessing. Steven P. Polivy Co-Chair of the Board Dr. Ellen Isler President & CEO And the entire JBI family
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 2, 2019