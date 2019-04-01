Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE SCHLECTER. View Sign

SCHLECTER--Bruce David. Born June 13, 1944, New York City. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He died of complications following heart surgery. Having survived lymphoma in 1982, he lived a full, rich life devoted to his family, his work, and his community. He worked at Rose Associates for 42 fulfilling years. He loved "running the numbers." He was an enthusiastic volunteer who worked with a variety of charitable organizations. He derived great joy out of bringing them financial stability and fixing their facilities. Bruce was a kind and gentle human being with a lovely, dry sense of humor. He was a man of integrity, with a steady moral compass, who was compassionate and kind. He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years Susan Levin Schlechter; his daughter Annie and her husband Russell Maret; his son Alan, his wife Carlyn and their two daughters Maisie and Marlowe; his brother Kenneth; and an extended community of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Central Synagogue on Tuesday, April 2, at 11:30 am. Contributions in his memory can be sent to Mosholu Montefiore Community Center, 3450 DeKalb Ave., Bronx, NY 10467; Central Synagogue, 652 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10022; or UJA- Federation of New York, 130 E 59th St., New York, NY 10022.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close