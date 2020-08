Or Copy this URL to Share

LEDERER--Bruno. April 22, 1930 - July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Vivian, father to Laurence, step-father to Joel, grandfather to Justin, David and Olivia. Immigrant, veteran, lawyer at Department of Justice and NYSE. A good and kind man.





