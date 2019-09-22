Guest Book View Sign Service Information O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road Wall , NJ 07719 (732)-449-6900 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM O'Brien Funeral Home 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road Wall , NJ 07719 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St Catharine's Roman Catholic Church 215 Essex Avenue Spring Lake , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary





LUCARELLI--Bruno (BJ), of the Fairways of Lake Ridge passed away at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY on Thursday, September 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bruno was born on April 8, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ. The eldest son of Bruno and Florence Lucarelli's five children. Bruno attended Villanova University and Newark College of engineering. Bruno joined the army in January 1954. He was assigned to Benjamin Harrison School of finance, Indianapolis, Indiana. Upon completion in August 1954 he was assigned to the Counter Intelligence Corps Fort Scott Presidio San Francisco, CA. On a beautiful day in May 1955 at St. Catharine's Church Spring lake NJ Bruno married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sheila Ann O'Brien, hence headed to San Francisco for their two year honeymoon. In 1957 he was honorably discharged. At age 24 with a wife and three little girls whom he always referred to as "my inspirations", at his first home in Oakhurst, NJ, he created BJ Builders of NJ, a commercial building company. By 1970 BJ Builders became one of the top 500 building companies in America. Bruno was a longtime member of Deal Country Club, Allenhurst Beach Club and good Old Takanassee Beach Club. Intelligent and intuitive, his interactions with others was always positive and warm hearted. Everyone who knew Bruno was drawn to him for his infectious corny jokes and sense of humor. He had the amazing ability to whip up a gourmet meal for family and friends at his famous home on Surrey Lane where there was always room for one more and the love and laughter overflowed at his table. Bruno is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila O'Brien Lucarelli, predeceased by his eldest daughter, Elizabeth Ann Lucarelli Joyce, survived by Michael T. Joyce of Glenview, IL, Cynthia and James J. Fitzpatrick Jr. of Chestnut Hill, PA, Suzanne L. and Richard de J. Osborne of New York, NY, Bruno III and Rachelle Lucarelli of Ocean, NJ, Lydia and Timothy Diassi of Far Hills, NJ, Maura Lucarelli and Jonathan Lessin of Oceanport, NJ. Bruno adored his eight grandchildren, Michael T Joyce Jr. (Katie) Christopher BrunoJoyce, Catherine T. Macdonald (Larkin), Luke G. Joyce, James J. Fitzpatrick Jr. (Meagan), Sean T. Fitzpatrick, Skye Lehman, Lexi Lehman, Victoria Lucarelli and Bruno James Lucarelli IV. He was blessed to be a great-grandfather to Sawyer, Brooke, James and Elizabeth. Bruno is also survived by his brother and best friend, Anthony B. Lucarelli, and sister, Anita Mclean, brothers-in-law, Kevin P. O'Brien and The Honorable Francis P. Piscal, sisters-in-law, Margaret M. Piscal, Lydia O'Brien Mooty, Patricia O'Brien, Barbara O'Brien, Helen O'Brien, Rosanne Lucarelli and Sonja Moelleken O'Brien MD. Bruno had many loving nieces and nephews whom adored him. Bruno was predeceased by his sister, Geraldine Westerlind and brother, Joseph M. Lucarelli and sisters-in-law, Eileen Lucarelli and JoanKelly, brothers-in-law, Robert E. O'Brien Sr., John J. O'Brien Jr., William G O'Brien, Mark Mooty and Eugene F. Kelly. Hail and farewell loving husband, father, son, brother and friend we will miss you. Visitation will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township, NJ on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 at St Catharine's Roman Catholic Church, Spring Lake, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Bruno's honor to The Rainbow Foundation www.rainbowfoundation.org Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close