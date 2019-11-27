EDEN--Burton H., Loving husband and father of two children, and devoted grandfather, passed away on November 16, 2019 at his home in Westport, CT, with his family at his side. He was 95. Burt graduated from The Cooper Union in 1944 and received his MS in mechanical engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He led product development teams for Dictaphone, Remington Rand, Burndy, Pitney Bowes, Summagraphics, and others. Burt is survived by Judi, his wife of 71 years, his two children, Amy and Jeremy, their spouses, and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Westport Public Library.



