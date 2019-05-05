GOLD--Burton, 92, died on April 18, 2019. Survived by his wife, Miriam of 66 years, children, Michael (Deborah), Tamar, Daniel (Jennifer), grandchildren, Maxwell, Zoey and Oliver. Seven decades as a developer, builder and planner in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was responsible for projects including The Union St. Historic District for which he received The National Competition Housing Project Award. After playing competitive tennis for many years, he became assistant coach of the Vassar Tennis Team and later in life an avid gardener and birder. Burt had a most charitable, generous spirit and was a mentor to many. He taught us about love, happiness, and the importance of family. Everyone will remember his humor, wit, intellect, and passion for living. He achieved so much as husband, father, grandfather, businessman and friend. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched and will be in our hearts forever. Full obituary at burtgold.weebly.com
Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019