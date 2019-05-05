BURTON GOLD

  • "My heart goes out to you Mims and your family. I did not..."
    - Kara Kassay
  • "There is a saying that if you want to meet a princess, make..."
    - Carol Kassay
  • "I'm very sorry for your loss. The death of a loved one is..."
  • "Words can't express how sad Teresa and I feel to learn of..."
    - Roberto Lugo
  • "Fond memories of Burt with his time with the City of..."
    - connie laguzza
Temple Beth-El
118 N Grand Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Beth-El Synagogue
118 S. Grand Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY
GOLD--Burton, 92, died on April 18, 2019. Survived by his wife, Miriam of 66 years, children, Michael (Deborah), Tamar, Daniel (Jennifer), grandchildren, Maxwell, Zoey and Oliver. Seven decades as a developer, builder and planner in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was responsible for projects including The Union St. Historic District for which he received The National Competition Housing Project Award. After playing competitive tennis for many years, he became assistant coach of the Vassar Tennis Team and later in life an avid gardener and birder. Burt had a most charitable, generous spirit and was a mentor to many. He taught us about love, happiness, and the importance of family. Everyone will remember his humor, wit, intellect, and passion for living. He achieved so much as husband, father, grandfather, businessman and friend. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched and will be in our hearts forever. Full obituary at burtgold.weebly.com
Published in The New York Times on May 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II bullet Princeton University
