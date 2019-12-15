RESNICK--Burton Paul, 83, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, December 14, in Rye, NY. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith; his sons, Scott, Jonathan and Peter, and their wives; and nine grandchildren. He was a giant in the New York City real estate industry and a leading philanthropist who supported medicine, education and the arts. Born in New York City, he helped shape its skyline and real estate industry for over 60 years as Chairman and CEO of Jack Resnick & Sons, a real estate development and management firm founded by his father Jack in 1928. A lion and a mentor, he was loved by all who met him, and helped any and all who would call him for advice, guidance or assistance. He will be deeply missed. Services will be 11am on Monday, December 16th, at the Jewish Community Center of Harrison, 130 Union Avenue, Harrison, NY.



