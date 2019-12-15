RESNICK--Burton P. The residents, staff and Board of the Hebrew Home at Riverdale deeply mourn the passing of our dear friend, Burt Resnick. Burt, a Trustee for over fifty years, continued the legacy of his parents by providing wise counsel and commitment that helped shape the Hebrew Home into a national leader in the field of long-term care. Burt's warmth and affection would light up a room and his family devotion was unparalleled. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Judy, their children, Scott, Jonathan and Peter, and the entire Resnick and Katz families. Jeffrey Maurer Chairman Daniel Reingold President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019