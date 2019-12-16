RESNICK--Burton P. The governors, members and staff of The Real Estate Board of New York mourn the passing of REBNY Chairman Emeritus, Burton P. Resnick. He was a great leader of our industry and an extraordinary New Yorker. He was known for a deep and generous commitment to philanthropy that touched the lives of countless New Yorkers over the years. Burt's dedication to improving our City and representing the best interests of our industry was unmatched. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Judith, his family, his friends, colleagues and the entire Resnick organization. William C. Rudin, Chairman James Whelan, President



