RESNICK--Burton P. The Board of Directors and Staff of the American Friends and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem deeply mourn the death of our dear friend and generous supporter, Burt Resnick. Burt, and his wife, Judy, enriched the Museum in numerous ways, most notably through the creation of the Resnick Art Education Training Center of the Ruth Youth Wing. Heartfelt condolences to Executive Committee member Judy, and the entire family. Stephen Lash and Judy Steinhardt, Board Co- Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Dir., IMJ James Snyder, Dir. Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir., AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019