RESNICK--Burton P. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our dear friend, colleague and Honorary Trustee, Burton P. Resnick. Universally admired in the real estate industry for his enormous contributions to New York City as Chairman and CEO of Jack Resnick & Sons, Inc., Burt joined Carnegie Hall's Board of Trustees in 1988 and was elected Vice Chairman in 2010, and an Honorary Trustee in 2018, serving honorably for more than three decades. As Chair of the Hall's Building Committee, Burt oversaw the construction of Judy and Arthur Zankel Hall and the renovation of Carnegie Hall's two Studio Towers. Alongside his wife, Judy, Burt's generosity and vision helped make possible the creation of the Resnick Education Wing in 2014, which has since become the iconic home of Carnegie Hall's music education and community programs. These efforts exemplified Burt's love of music and dedication to Carnegie Hall, as well as his unstinting belief in the boundless potential of music education to inspire children from all socioeconomic backgrounds and help them to realize their full potential. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Burt's wife, Judy, his sons, Scott, Jonathan, and Peter, and his entire extended family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019