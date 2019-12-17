RESNICK--Burton P. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend Burton P. Resnick, beloved husband of Judy and cherished father of Scott (Kim), Jonathan (Joelle) and Peter (Andrea). Burt was a true leader and exhibited a deep passion for Jewish philanthropy. His commitment to social and humanitarian causes improved countless lives in New York, Israel and around the world. He was beloved by all, and leaves behind a family that will continue his legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judy, his children, his grandchildren, and the entire Resnick family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019