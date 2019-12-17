RESNICK--Burton. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum mourns the loss of Burton Resnick, who was a leader in the creation of the Museum. He was an early supporter as a Museum Founder and served in several roles, including on our governing Council and leading our efforts in New York City. He remained a dedicated friend and partner throughout his life. The Museum sends heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judith, his sons, Scott, Jonathan and Peter, their wives and nine grandchildren. Howard M. Lorber, Chairman Allan M. Holt, Vice Chairman Sara J. Bloomfield, Director Andrea Barchas, Northeast Regional Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019