RESNICK, Burton P. The Einstein and Montefiore communities are profoundly saddened by the loss of their devoted and loyal friend, Burton "Burt" P. Resnick, Einstein Board Chair Emeritus. Burt joined the Board in 1976, serving for more than four decades, including 19 years as Chair. Continuing the family legacy of philanthropy established by his parents, the late Jack and Pearl Resnick, for whom Einstein's Bronx campus is named, Burt was a generous and caring benefactor to many institutions. His support and leadership helped to ensure that Einstein would be among the premier biomedical research institutions and medical schools in the nation. He championed construction of the Michael F. Price Center for Genetic and Translational Medicine/Harold and Muriel Block Research Pavilion, which is a testament to his leadership at Einstein and real estate acumen. With his wife, Judith, he was a major supporter of research at Einstein, establishing the Judith and Burton P. Resnick Chairs in Translational Research and in Cell Biology, as well as the annual Burton P. Resnick Medical Student Research Award in Aging Research. With Burt's sister Marilyn Katz and her husband Stanley, both also long-standing Einstein Trustees and generous supporters, Burt and Judith established the Einstein Montefiore Resnick Gerontology Center. Burt and Marilyn's brother Ira joined them in founding the Susan Resnick Fisher Chair in Brain Cancer Research in memory of their sister, to support cancer research. The Katz family's contributions also include naming The Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean and creation of a cancer prevention program. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Resnick and Katz family. Burt's sage advice, benevolent spirit, and influential leadership will be deeply missed. Roger W. Einiger Chair, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Board Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. The Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Albert Einstein College of Medicine Daniel Tishman Chair, Montefiore Medicine Board Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D. President and CEO Montefiore Medicine



